NEW JOBS: Plastics manufacturer expanding in Anderson County

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate plastics manufacturer is expanding operations in Anderson County, creating two dozen new jobs.

Additive Plastics Group LLC (APG) is upgrading facilities on Youth Center Road in Belton and adding a 25,000-square to accommodate increased logistics plans.

The $6.2 million investment is expected to create 24 new jobs and will have operations online in October 2024. Anyone interested in applying for APG can email Marc Vanover.

“Congratulations to APG on expanding its operation in Anderson County,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We celebrate the company’s contribution to the Upstate and look forward to continuing a successful partnership.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.