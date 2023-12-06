Panthers moving training camp to Charlotte

Carolina has long held the summer camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg until now.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they’ll be moving training camp to Charlotte next offseason.

Carolina has long held the summer camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg. Aside from 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp was in South Carolina.

“We’re excited to hold training camp at our facility in Charlotte,” said Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers. “We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state.”

The club advised that only six teams (including the Panthers) had camp away from their facilities last season.

Additionally, the team plans to kick off the season with Fan Fest in South Carolina and hold Back Together Football in the Queen City.

“Details will be shared as plans are finalized,” a spokesperson wrote.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
2 dead following shooting at Pickens County residence
Deputies find 2 dead after 911 call in Pickens County
school closings
Possibility of winter weather in North Carolina prompts closures for multiple schools
Cafeteria manager to restaurant owner: Nana’s Soul-licious is now serving Spartanburg
Cafeteria manager to restaurant owner: Nana’s Soul-licious is now serving Spartanburg
New park possibly coming to Greenville County
New nature park possibly coming to Greenville County