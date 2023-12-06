Panthers moving training camp to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they’ll be moving training camp to Charlotte next offseason.

Carolina has long held the summer camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg. Aside from 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp was in South Carolina.

“We’re excited to hold training camp at our facility in Charlotte,” said Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers. “We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state.”

The club advised that only six teams (including the Panthers) had camp away from their facilities last season.

Additionally, the team plans to kick off the season with Fan Fest in South Carolina and hold Back Together Football in the Queen City.

“Details will be shared as plans are finalized,” a spokesperson wrote.

