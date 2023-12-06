Possibility of winter weather in North Carolina prompts closures for multiple schools

school closings
school closings(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts in the northern part of Western North Carolina announced that they will be closed Wednesday due to the possibility of winter weather.

As of Tuesday night, Madison County Schools, Yancey County School and Mitchell Counties Schools have announced that they will be closed on Wednesday.

For the latest information on the businesses and schools closed due to weather, you can visit the Closings section of our website.

