SCHP: Tractor trailer hits, kills pedestrian while trying to get on I-85
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit while a tractor trailer tried to enter onto the interstate early Wednesday morning.
According to officials, around 3 a.m., a tractor trailer tried to enter onto I-85 at SC 18 when it hit a pedestrian.
The driver of the tactor trailer was not injured, however, the pedestrian passed away.
At this time, the driver has not been identified.
Stay tuned for update,
MORE NEWS: 2 dead following shooting at Pickens County residence
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.