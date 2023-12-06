SCHP: Tractor trailer hits, kills pedestrian while trying to get on I-85

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit while a tractor trailer tried to enter onto the interstate early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, around 3 a.m., a tractor trailer tried to enter onto I-85 at SC 18 when it hit a pedestrian.

The driver of the tactor trailer was not injured, however, the pedestrian passed away.

At this time, the driver has not been identified.

Stay tuned for update,

