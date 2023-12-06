'They're truly just lost': Groups working to revive cemeteries across the area

Thousands of cemeteries, big and small, are spread across South Carolina with each holding stories that people across the Upstate and beyond are working to keep
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of cemeteries, big and small, are spread across South Carolina with each holding stories that people across the Upstate and beyond are working to keep alive.

Amid the hustle and bustle on Pelham Road, a family’s history is almost hidden behind bushes next to the Express Oil Change. The small piece of land holds about a dozen graves from as far back as the 1800s. It’s one of more than 17,000 cemeteries in South Carolina that has been mapped out by the South Carolina Genealogical Society Cemetery Project.

A few miles up Interstate 85 at the Forest Chapel CME Church Cemetery in Spartanburg County, Jacquelyn Cox-Smith has generations of her family buried in the cemetery, which is now back to the way it once was after a restoration project by Peter Sam Kobes, a local Eagle Scout.

“I’ve got my heritage back. My heritage lies in the people who are here,” Cox-Smith said.

“I’m very grateful that I was able to have the opportunity to help them be able to see the gravestones of their relatives again,” said Kobes.

In Western North Carolina, professor Blair Tormey is also on a mission helping search for history six feet under the ground.

“Just about every cemetery that you can think of has some section or some portion where they know people are buried there, but they don’t know who they are,” he said.

Tormey uses Ground Penetrating Radar to help find graves that have been lost to time.

“This was someone’s son or daughter. They lived a life. They walked the earth here. They had a whole story,” he explained.

The Upstate Cemetery Preservation Alliance of South Carolina dreams of doing the same locally.

“I think of them as being lost. They’re not forgotten. They haven’t been abandoned, they’re truly just lost,” said USPASC President Christina Griswold.

About a year ago, a group of six people started the alliance. They mainly clean and restore headstones across the Upstate, using cleaning supplies they buy out of their own pockets, for families they don’t know.

“We enjoy helping people, and knowing if that was my family and someone would have done that for me, I would have been thrilled,” said UCPASC Treasurer Robin Coon.

“A cemetery is not a scary place. It’s their ancestors. It’s full of stories, lots of cool stories,” added Griswold.

