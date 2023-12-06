Third suspect in Academy Sports armed robbery arrested, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a third suspect involved in an armed robbery at Academy Sports has been identified, located, and arrested.

On Nov. 18, three male suspects committed armed robbery at the Academy Sports located at 100 Peachwood Center Drive and shoplifted approximately $1,400 of merchandise.

According to the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Tommy Lee Tyler was found at a local motel on Dec. 6 in possession of a stolen car from Greenville County and was arrested for that offense.

Deputies said Tyler was interviewed about the robbery at Academy Sports but he denied any involvement in the incident, even though numerous tips had come in about him being the suspect in the black shirt and hat in the surveillance video.

The sheriff’s office charged Tyler with armed robbery and said he will have a formal bond hearing Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The two other suspects, Justin Morgan Phillips and Stewart Eugene Coffman III, were arrested and charged in November.

