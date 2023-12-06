Third suspect in Academy Sports armed robbery arrested, deputies say

(left to right) Stewart Eugene Coffman III, Tommy Lee Tyler and Justin Morgan Phillips.
(left to right) Stewart Eugene Coffman III, Tommy Lee Tyler and Justin Morgan Phillips.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a third suspect involved in an armed robbery at Academy Sports has been identified, located, and arrested.

On Nov. 18, three male suspects committed armed robbery at the Academy Sports located at 100 Peachwood Center Drive and shoplifted approximately $1,400 of merchandise.

According to the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Tommy Lee Tyler was found at a local motel on Dec. 6 in possession of a stolen car from Greenville County and was arrested for that offense.

Deputies said Tyler was interviewed about the robbery at Academy Sports but he denied any involvement in the incident, even though numerous tips had come in about him being the suspect in the black shirt and hat in the surveillance video.

The sheriff’s office charged Tyler with armed robbery and said he will have a formal bond hearing Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The two other suspects, Justin Morgan Phillips and Stewart Eugene Coffman III, were arrested and charged in November.

MORE NEWS: SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Cafeteria manager to restaurant owner: Nana’s Soul-licious is now serving Spartanburg
Cafeteria manager to restaurant owner: Nana’s Soul-licious is now serving Spartanburg
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
Man under investigation after another found shot in Greenville, deputies say
New park possibly coming to Greenville County
New nature park possibly coming to Greenville County
TRAFFIC: Crash shuts down interstate in Spartanburg County
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes re-opened following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Eric Nicholson Annual Blood Drive held on December 6th, 2023.
Annual blood drive held in honor of fallen trooper
The Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the Myrtle Beach coast on Feb. 4, 2023.
Fry introduces ‘Chinese Spy Balloon Assessment Act’ to determine impacts on security
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies safely locate missing 16-year-old girl in Fountain Inn
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle