Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Virginia teen

Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines.
Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines.(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who they believe was abducted, WDBJ reports.

Police say 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines is believed to be an extreme danger after an abduction that happened at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. An Amber Alert has been issued for the teen, who was last seen at her cousin’s house on Shore Main Drive in Bloxom.

The teenager is Hispanic with brown hair and black eyes, according to police. She is 5′4″ and weighs 160 pounds. She was wearing a red jacket with purple sweatpants.

She is believed to have been abducted by Yantza Agular, a Hispanic woman whose age and further description police do not know. Agular was last reported seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say the two may be traveling south, possibly to North Carolina, in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade, with North Carolina plate JFC-5143.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead following shooting at Pickens County residence
Deputies find 2 dead after 911 call in Pickens County
school closings
Possibility of winter weather in North Carolina prompts closures for multiple schools
Deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Coroner responding to deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Pedestrian fatality
SCHP: Tractor trailer hits, kills pedestrian while trying to get on I-85

Latest News

Carolina Panthers announce 2023 training camp dates
Upstate leaders react as Panthers announce training camp move to Charlotte
Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker,...
Woman who threw food at Chipotle worker sentenced to fast food job
The candidates are trying to chip away at former President Donald Trump's commanding lead in...
GOP presidential candidates battle it out in 4th debate
Furman Mariachi band
Furman's first mariachi band holds debut concert