City of Westminster issues boil water advisory for parts of area

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Westminster issued a boil water advisory for parts of the area Wednesday evening following a water line break that caused the system to lose pressure.

Officials said the advisory impacts residents living on Phillip Lear Road, Chauga Road, or anywhere else south of Dr. Johns Road and Johns Mill Road to Foxwood Hills.

According to officials, people in these areas should boil their water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking it or using it for cooking. They added thatany ice made from unboil water should also not be used.

Officials stated that they are currently testing bacteriological samples in these areas to determine whether the water was contaminated.

The City of Westminster Public Works will notify people once the advisory is over. Anyone with questions regarding this notice can call The City of Westminster Public Works at (864) 647-3217.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
2 dead following shooting at Pickens County residence
Deputies find 2 dead after 911 call in Pickens County
school closings
Possibility of winter weather in North Carolina prompts closures for multiple schools
Deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Coroner responding to deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Cafeteria manager to restaurant owner: Nana’s Soul-licious is now serving Spartanburg
Cafeteria manager to restaurant owner: Nana’s Soul-licious is now serving Spartanburg

Latest News

'Gamecock Jesus' Passes Away
'Gamecock Jesus' Passes Away
Family of Missing Woman Looking for Answers
Family of Missing Woman Looking for Answers
Panthers Training Camp Moving Out of Upstate
Panthers Training Camp Moving Out of Upstate
Doug Kingsmore
Clemson legend Doug Kingsmore passes away
Suspect charged following deadly hit-and-run
Suspect charged following deadly hit and run in Brevard