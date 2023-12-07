City of Westminster issues boil water advisory for parts of area

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Westminster issued a boil water advisory for parts of the area Wednesday evening following a water line break that caused the system to lose pressure.

Officials said the advisory impacts residents living on Phillip Lear Road, Chauga Road, or anywhere else south of Dr. Johns Road and Johns Mill Road to Foxwood Hills.

According to officials, people in these areas should boil their water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking it or using it for cooking. They added thatany ice made from unboil water should also not be used.

Officials stated that they are currently testing bacteriological samples in these areas to determine whether the water was contaminated.

The City of Westminster Public Works will notify people once the advisory is over. Anyone with questions regarding this notice can call The City of Westminster Public Works at (864) 647-3217.

