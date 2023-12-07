DA: Twins sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Asheville

Calvin and Allen Dion
Calvin and Allen Dion
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said twin brothers were sentenced to prison for the death of a cyclist in March.

On March 1, the Asheville Police Department said 28-year-old James Shearon was riding his bike when he was hit by a car that fled the scene. Shearon was taken to the hospital but sadly passed from his injuries on March 8.

Officials said security footage determined 22-year-old Calvin Dion was driving the vehicle that hit Shearon. Calvin later admitted to driving the Honda and leaving the scene of the crash. Calvin’s twin brother, Allen Blayze Dion, was in the area shortly after and told Calvin via Facebook Messenger not to come back to the scene because police were there.

James Shearon was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Asheville on Mar. 1, 2023. Two 4-year-old...
James Shearon was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Asheville on Mar. 1, 2023. Two 4-year-old children received life-saving organ transplants from him.

Williams said on Dec. 7, Calvin pled guilty to second-degree murder and felony hit and run inflicting serious injury or death. He has been sentenced to serve 108-142 months in prison.

Allen pled guilty to accessory after the fact to felony hit and run inflicting serious injury or death. He has been sentenced to serve 10-21 months in prison.

According to the district attorney, James Shearon’s family was advised of the negotiated plea, appeared in court, and spoke before sentencing. Members of the family spoke tearfully of their profound grief, their love of James, and stated that even the death penalty, if it were available in this case, could not account for the family’s loss of James.

