Deputies searching for missing man last seen in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Francisco Hernadez, a missing man last seen nearly a week ago.

Deputies said Hernadez was last seen walking away from his friends on December 1 near Manley Drive and Highway 81 South.

Anyone with information regarding Hernadez is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444 and reference case number 2023-16257. People can also submit tips anonymously to www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

