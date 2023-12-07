First Alert Weather Day Sunday for rain, storm potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as a dynamic cold front brings rain and a storm threat to the area. Ahead of the rain we are dry and warming up.

Under a sunny sky, temperatures climb to the low to mid 50s on Thursday. From there, temperatures start to climb with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Friday. Above normal highs continue into the weekend as we top out in the low to mid 60s on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky.

Warming and dry through Saturday (Fox Carolina)

Our next chance for rain creeps in late Saturday into Sunday. Timing issues continue to plague the forecast but there is growing confidence we see some scattered showers start to move in as early 7 PM Saturday evening. The rain becomes widespread Saturday night and lasts into the day Sunday, clearing out Sunday night. A few thunderstorms could possibly mix in across the Upstate and we’re closely monitoring the forecast for the potential a low end severe risk could be added in. It’s warm for a winter day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s so this is a rain event for our area. There may be a brief switch across the higher elevations at the tail end of the system late Sunday night.

Cold front brings rain Sunday (Fox Carolina)

