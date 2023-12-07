ALL ACCESS: Furman Paladins depart for Montana, FCS Quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Furman Paladins football team is off to Missoula, Mont. to take on No. 2 Montana in the FCS playoffs Quarterfinals.

FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole is traveling to Montana covering Furman’s Drive to a Championship. We will have exclusive team interviews and all-access coverage on FOX Carolina throughout the week.

The Paladins loaded the plane in Greenville Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s 9 pm (EST) kickoff at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont.

Off to Montana! @PaladinFootball is loading up in Greenville ahead of their @NCAA_FCS Quarterfinal matchup with the No. 2 @MontanaGrizFB pic.twitter.com/cRRey80vKB — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) December 7, 2023

Furman is coming off its 26-7 FCS second-round playoff victory over Chattanooga on Saturday, Southern Conference champion and No. 7 seed Furman (10-2) advances into the playoff quarterfinals to face Montana (11-1), the Big Sky Conference champion.

Furman’s 26-7 win over Chattanooga in Saturday FCS second round playoff action advanced the Paladins into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005 and 10th time in the Paladins’ playoff history. Furman posted a 24-20 road win over Richmond in 2005 in its last quarterfinal round contest and sports a 7-3 overall record in its 10 final eight round matchups.

