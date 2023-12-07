Furman's first mariachi band holds debut concert

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman’s first mariachi band held its debut concert on Wednesday after a student at the University had the idea to start a mariachi club last semester.

“To me, it’s just music that hits you right in the heart,” said Sahid Palacios, who started the band.

Palacios, a Junior at Furman from Texas, started playing mariachi in high school and wanted to bring the music he describes as lively but sometimes very sad and romantic to the Upstate.

“I kind of just wanted to start that music here and share that music here,” he said.

The band featured six members playing instruments ranging from the guitar, bass, and trumpet.

Palacios hopes the group will have more concerts next semester, and continue to grow from there.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.