Gaffney PD needs help identifying two in reference to several larceny incidents

Gaffney police need help identifying two men
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department said need the public’s help in identifying the two men.

Police said the two men pictured are relevant to several investigations that the department is following up on.

If anyone can provide any information as to their identity, please contact Major Brian Blanton at (864)-206-2334.

