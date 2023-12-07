JTEKT North America’s new expansion to create dozens of new jobs in Greenville Co.

Stock image of new jobs sign
Stock image of new jobs sign(PxHere via MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - JTEKT North America announced it is expanding its manufacturing operation in Greenville County and creating 87 new jobs.

JTEKT North America said it manufacturers a broad range of products under the brands JTEKT Automotive Systems, Koyo Bearings and Toyoda Machine Tools. In addition to its regional headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina, the company has 12 manufacturing sites, three technical centers and five distribution centers throughout North America.

By adding seven new machine lines, two new assembly lines and additional processes to machine components internally, organizers said JTEKT North America will have the capability to produce front drive shafts at its existing facility located at 1866 Old Grove Road in Piedmont.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2025.

Anyone interested in joining the JTEKT North America team should click here.

MORE NEWS: NEW JOBS: Plastics manufacturer expanding in Anderson County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school closings
Possibility of winter weather in North Carolina prompts closures for multiple schools
2 dead following shooting at Pickens County residence
Deputies: 2 dead in Pickens County after apparent murder-suicide
Deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Coroner responding to deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Pedestrian fatality
SCHP: Tractor trailer hits, kills pedestrian while trying to get on I-85

Latest News

Carolina Panthers announce 2023 training camp dates
Upstate leaders react as Panthers announce training camp move to Charlotte
2 dead following shooting at Pickens County residence
Deputies: 2 dead in Pickens County after apparent murder-suicide
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Lamont Paris post game press conference
Lamont Paris post game press conference