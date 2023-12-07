JTEKT North America’s new expansion to create dozens of new jobs in Greenville Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - JTEKT North America announced it is expanding its manufacturing operation in Greenville County and creating 87 new jobs.

JTEKT North America said it manufacturers a broad range of products under the brands JTEKT Automotive Systems, Koyo Bearings and Toyoda Machine Tools. In addition to its regional headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina, the company has 12 manufacturing sites, three technical centers and five distribution centers throughout North America.

By adding seven new machine lines, two new assembly lines and additional processes to machine components internally, organizers said JTEKT North America will have the capability to produce front drive shafts at its existing facility located at 1866 Old Grove Road in Piedmont.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2025.

Anyone interested in joining the JTEKT North America team should click here.

MORE NEWS: NEW JOBS: Plastics manufacturer expanding in Anderson County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.