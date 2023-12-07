Panel endorses changes to SC school meals program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every day during the school year, thousands of students across South Carolina eat a meal or two in their school cafeteria.

Now a group that includes lawmakers and school leaders is endorsing a shift with who is in charge of the state’s school meals program.

The Department of Education (DOE) currently oversees the program and the millions of dollars poured into it annually.

After months of work, the state’s Child Food and Nutrition Services Study Committee recommended this week that the Department of Agriculture take over some of those responsibilities.

“We understand that nutrition and education and physical activity are all one and the same. It’s three legs of the same stool, so how do we get all three of those lined up?” Rep. Patrick Haddon, R – Greenville and chair of the committee, said.

Proponents on the committee believe shifting some responsibility to the Department of Agriculture will build trust with South Carolina farmers that could encourage them to supply more school cafeterias with local food.

“Great food should be the rule, not the exception,” Haddon said.

Their recommendation came despite the urging of State Superintendent Ellen Weaver to keep all responsibilities with the Department of Education.

Weaver wrote in a letter sent to Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers and shared with committee members that their goals can be accomplished within the current model without disrupting the meals program.

Weaver also noted that regardless of which state agency is in charge, it is ultimately up to local districts to decide what food they buy.

“State agencies do not have the authority to make these decisions,” she wrote.

The hybrid-model recommendation developed after the committee lacked a clear consensus to support either fully moving food services to the Department of Agriculture or fully keeping it with the Department of Education.

“I’m still struggling with how I see a quantum leap in this effort by moving the chairs around the deck of the Titanic,” Sen. Greg Hembree, R – Horry and chair of the Senate Education Committee, said.

“You’re saying you can’t see the benefits of us making the change, but what’s going to change if we leave it the same?” Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D – Richland, responded.

The committee declined to recommend the state provide free school meals for every student in South Carolina.

An estimate from the Department of Education stated the cost of implementing this could range from $38 million to $72 million a year, while cautioning it could be even higher than that.

“I believe we are reaching every student with a free or reduced meal that needs it at this point in South Carolina, the vast majority anyways. The only exception would be those parents that are not filling out free or reduced applications for any reason,” Greenville County Schools Food and Nutrition Services Director Joe Urban said.

These recommendations will be sent to the full legislature, which will return to session in Columbia next month.

If lawmakers implement the hybrid model that splits oversight between the Departments of Education and Agriculture, the committee recommends it is in place for five years as a pilot and reevaluated after that point.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

