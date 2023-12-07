Unbeaten South Carolina and Clemson face off in men's basketball matchup

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina men’s basketball is traveling to Clemson Wednesday night to take on the Tigers in a regular season matchup between the rival teams.

Both teams have started the season strong and are each undefeated heading into Wednesday night.

The Tigers’ success so far this season has come behind by the strong play of senior PJ Hall, who is currently averaging 21.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Gamecocks have been led by B.J. Mack and Meechie Johnson. Mack is currently averaging 17.9 points per game, and Mack is averaging 16.7.

The game tips off at 8:00 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum.

