Upstate leaders react as Panthers announce training camp move to Charlotte

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they’ll be moving training camp to Charlotte next offseason. Aside from 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the training camp has been held on Wofford College’s campus since 1995. Councilman David Britt was there when the city first welcomed the Carolina Panthers.

“I think somewhere in the 3,000 to 5,000 people showed up at Morgan Square, and we had bands, and we had the cheerleaders and all,” said Britt.

The Panthers president says the team will move training camp to the Charlotte headquarters, eventually upgrading its facilities. The Panthers are just one of five NFL teams to host training camp on a college campus.

“I’m really not surprised, I’ve been expecting this for 3 years now,” said Britt.

The franchise began building a multi-million dollar training facility in Rock Hill, but when that deal fell through the team returned to Wofford.

Rep. William Timmons took his concerns to the app X, saying in a tweet, that Panthers owner – “David Tepper has fumbled once again. This time alienating SC from the “Carolina” Panthers. so much for two states one team.”

Britt looks back fondly, saying without former owner and Wofford alum Jerry Richardson’s decision to bring the team here, Spartanburg would not be the city it is today. Seeing more than $300 million worth of investment since the first camp.

“We got, you know, major league baseball coming to downtown Spartanburg none of that would have really happened had it not been for Mr. Richardson’s commitment to Spartanburg and South Carolina,” Britt said.

Wofford College president Dr. Nayef Samhat shared a statement saying: “We have enjoyed our special relationship with the Carolina Panthers since the team’s founding, we will miss having them on campus and the excitement training camp brought to Spartanburg and the upstate.”

Also, OneSpartanburg CEO, Allen Smith provided a statement saying: “For nearly 30 years the Carolina Panthers have played an important role in our community’s evolution bringing visitors from all over the nation and millions in economic impact. The late Jerry Richardson and Danny Morrison were fully committed to Spartanburg and the notion of a two-state team. Their commitment to Spartanburg played a role in our market’s development as tourism metrics are higher than ever and more than $800M has been announced or is under construction in Downtown Spartanburg. We are grateful to the Carolina Panthers for their investment in our community and look forward to learning about how they will maintain their commitment to both Carolinas.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.