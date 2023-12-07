Upstate woman ‘still in shock’ after winning $200,000 from scratch-off

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 while playing the lottery in Anderson.

According to the woman, she bought the ticket from a Shell station along E Greenville Street on her way home from work.

The woman said she checked the ticket when she got home and had to double-check it with her husband. “When I first looked at the ticket, I thought to myself, ‘This isn’t right?’ I’m still in shock.” She said.

The Couple stated that they plan to save the money for retirement.

The gas station received $2,000 for selling the winning ticket, which was part of the lottery’s holiday-themed scratch-offs.

Officials confirmed that two more top prizes of $200,000 remain in the Winter Green game. The odds of winning are 1 in 660,000.

