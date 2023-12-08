1 arrested, 1 wanted after multiple guns stolen from Spartanburg Co. shop

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were recently taken into custody after multiple guns were reportedly stolen from a shop in the area.

Deputies said they began investigating early on November 27 after someone reported the break-in. They added that the person reported that $3850 worth of firearms were stolen during the incident.

According to deputies, they reviewed video evidence and spoke to witnesses, which led them to one of the suspects, 32-year-old James Abee. Following this discovery, deputies executed a search warrant on Abee’s vehicle, where they reportedly found two of the guns that had been stolen.

Deputies took Abee into custody on December 4 and charged him with Burglary 2nd Degree Violent, Grand Larceny, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Deputies stated that Abee was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he confessed that he had been involved in the situation.

Deputies said they continued to investigate the incident, and on December 7, they obtained warrants against 48-year-old Joseph Gantt for the same crimes as Abee.

Deputies are currently searching for Gantt and working on taking him into custody. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

