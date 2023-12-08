1 arrested, 1 wanted after multiple guns stolen from Spartanburg Co. shop

James Abee (Left), Michael Gantt (Right)
James Abee (Left), Michael Gantt (Right)(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were recently taken into custody after multiple guns were reportedly stolen from a shop in the area.

Deputies said they began investigating early on November 27 after someone reported the break-in. They added that the person reported that $3850 worth of firearms were stolen during the incident.

According to deputies, they reviewed video evidence and spoke to witnesses, which led them to one of the suspects, 32-year-old James Abee. Following this discovery, deputies executed a search warrant on Abee’s vehicle, where they reportedly found two of the guns that had been stolen.

Deputies took Abee into custody on December 4 and charged him with Burglary 2nd Degree Violent, Grand Larceny, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Deputies stated that Abee was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he confessed that he had been involved in the situation.

Deputies said they continued to investigate the incident, and on December 7, they obtained warrants against 48-year-old Joseph Gantt for the same crimes as Abee.

Deputies are currently searching for Gantt and working on taking him into custody. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 2 dead in Pickens County after apparent murder-suicide
Deputies: 2 dead in Pickens County after apparent murder-suicide
school closings
Possibility of winter weather in North Carolina prompts closures for multiple schools
Deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Coroner responding to deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
(left to right) Stewart Eugene Coffman III, Tommy Lee Tyler and Justin Morgan Phillips.
Third suspect in Academy Sports armed robbery arrested, deputies say

Latest News

Clemson stars Day Harris and Amari Robinson share a laugh after they open ACC play with a big...
Clemson women’s basketball dismantles Duke in ACC opener
Upstate community celebrates first night of Chanukah
Upstate community celebrates first night of Chanukah
Twin brothers sentenced in fatal hit-and-run in Asheville
Twin brothers sentenced in fatal hit-and-run in Asheville
Horse takes off during carriage ride in Fountain Inn
Horse takes off during carriage ride in Fountain Inn