3 teens charged in armed robbery in Oconee County, deputies say

Rodrickus Demale Williams II (left) and Jasean Tyrelle Waters (right).
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an three young men were arrested and charged following an armed robbery that took place in November.

The sheriff’s office said it began an investigation on Nov. 12 after deputies responded to reports of shots being fire in the Utica Mill Area. Upon arrival, victims told deputies one of the suspects received money from the victim, pointed a firearm at him, kept the money and sped off.

Once the victims went back inside of the home, gunfire was reportedly heard outside of the home.

Deputies said arrest warrants were obtained for 18-year-old Rodrickus Demale Williams II, 18-year-old Jasean Tyrelle Waters and a 17-year-old juvenile.

The sheriff’s office said Williams was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and served with outstanding warrants charging him with one count of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and one county of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Waters was booked on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. At this time, Waters remains in jail on a combined $85,000 surety bond.

Deputies said a 17-year-old boy from Central was also detained in the ongoing investigation on charges of accessory before and after the fact of a felony. The juvenile was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center just after 10 a.m. on Thursday. At this time, he remains in the detention center on a combined $150,000 surety bond.

Both Williams and Waters will have to wear an electronic monitoring device, as a condition of bond, should they be released from jail.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

