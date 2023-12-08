Cherokee Co. detention officer accused of bringing cigarettes, protein powder to inmates

Sabriyah Aponte
Sabriyah Aponte(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a detention officer was recently fired and charged after allegedly bringing items into the detention center for inmates.

Deputies said the situation began in November when staff discovered that the detention officer had been allegedly bringing cigarettes into the detention center for inmates. According to deputies, the detention officer was suspended without pay on November 21, 2023, and they began investigating.

Deputies stated that following the investigation, the detention officer, Sabriyah Aponte, was fired from her position and taken into custody, where she was charged with three counts of furnishing contraband. Deputies said the investigation revealed that Aponte had allegedly brought cigarettes into the detention center twice and also gave protein powder to an inmate on another occasion.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said, “It is certain we will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law including our own! Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we will follow the laws and our actions as corrections officers must be above the law. This incident should remind and show the public that we have no problem in arresting anyone who thinks they are above the law, and we will always do what is right to protect our officer’s integrity who makes the right choices every day and our agencies integrity.”

Aponte was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on December 8.

