Clemson All-ACC linebacker Barrett Carter announces return to team

Syracuse tight end Dan Villari, center, beats Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones (6),...
Syracuse tight end Dan Villari, center, beats Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones (6), linebacker Barrett Carter (0) and safety R.J. Mickens (9) to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson’s star linebacker Barrett Carter made an Instagram post announcing he’s coming back to the Tigers for a fourth year.

This season, Carter has played in 11 games and made 63 tackles, which ranks second on the team. He has also recorded 9 tackles for a loss, which is third most on the team and added three sacks as well.

“Being a Clemson Tiger has been the greatest gift that God has given me,” Carter wrote in his post. “After careful consideration and a lot of prayer, I’ve decided that I have some unfinished business to attend to. Therefore, I will be returning for my senior year at Clemson to finish what I have started. Go Tigers!”

Carter also addressed Clemson as whole, the coaches, trainers, and staff, his teammates and his family in the post.

Following his junior regular season, Carter is a Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist, second-team All-ACC selection and third-team All-ACC selection from College Football Network.

