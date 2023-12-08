Clemson All-ACC linebacker Barrett Carter announces return to team

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson’s star linebacker Barrett Carter made an Instagram post announcing he’s coming back to the Tigers for a fourth year.

This season, Carter has played in 11 games and made 63 tackles, which ranks second on the team. He has also recorded 9 tackles for a loss, which is third most on the team and added three sacks as well.

“Being a Clemson Tiger has been the greatest gift that God has given me,” Carter wrote in his post. “After careful consideration and a lot of prayer, I’ve decided that I have some unfinished business to attend to. Therefore, I will be returning for my senior year at Clemson to finish what I have started. Go Tigers!”

Carter also addressed Clemson as whole, the coaches, trainers, and staff, his teammates and his family in the post.

Following his junior regular season, Carter is a Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist, second-team All-ACC selection and third-team All-ACC selection from College Football Network.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.