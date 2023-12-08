Clemson women’s basketball dismantles Duke in ACC opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Tigers beat Duke easily in their first ACC game of the season 80-64 behind a scorching hot 61% (11-18) from 3-point range.

They came into the game leading the conference with 67 made 3-pointers on the season, averaging 7.5 per game, and added to that against Duke.

Forward Amari Robinson led the Tigers with a game-high 22 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 3-for-3 from long range.

“We tell them when you’re behind the 3-point line, every time you’re open and you can see the rim, you need to shoot it,” Head Coach Amanda Butler said after the win. “Obviously Mackenzie modeled that tonight.”

Just like Robinson, guard Mackenzie Kramer also shot a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range including a 4-point play as the Tigers pulled away in the third quarter.

Guard Dayshanette Harris added a wild 3-pointer at the end of the game, as she just chucked up a prayer with the shot clock winding down.

“Nothing Day does surprises me,” Butler said. “It was like a half dab, hook shot. I don’t even know what she was doing.”

With the game in hand, Butler subbed Harris out. She shared a big smile and hug with her star after Harris capped off a 15-point performance with a circus shot.

“It was all planned, haha,” Harris joked about her ridiculous 3-pointer. “The shot clock was running down and you got to do what you got to do. So I was able to make that in through God’s grace. And to share that moment with coach, it’s always great to share moments like that with coach. Just grateful.”

Coach Butler spoke about the moment she shared with Harris and the standard it sets.

“You’ve got to celebrate at an elite level because a lot of days are hard and long and you’re tired and you’re beat up,” Butler said. “So when there’s those opportunities to celebrate something that’s crazy like that or it’s just a big win, we want to do that at an elite level. We want to be great at celebrating the moments that deserve a high, high level of joy.”

Clemson has a high level of joy after a 16-point win over Duke in its ACC opener. The Tigers improve to 6-4 overall. They’re also happy about having a week-and-a-half off before their next game hosting Georgia State on Saturday, Dec. 16th.

