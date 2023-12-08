First Alert Weather Day Sunday for widespread rain, storm chance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as a dynamic cold front brings widespread rain, heavy at times, and a chance for storms to the area.

A cold front is heading our way this weekend ushering in the chance for rain as early as Saturday morning. A couple rounds of scattered showers are possible starting Saturday morning, with a drier period of time during the afternoon before isolated shower chances return. Rain continues to build in Saturday night and continues into Sunday, leading to a wet day. There is also a chance for storms on Sunday, embedded within the widespread rain. While the severe threat is low, there’s enough wind energy across the area in the afternoon that a isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out. Damaging straight-line winds are possible, mainly south of I-85, but a slightly higher severe risk lies to our south and east across the Midlands, Piedmont and the coast.

Temperatures climb to above normal with highs in the low 60s on Friday. Clouds gradually increase through the day but it’s stays dry so all your Friday plans are good to go.

Increasing clouds and mild (Fox Carolina)

Have the rain gear Saturday and Sunday (Fox Carolina)

Above normal highs continue into the weekend as we top out in the low to mid 60s on Saturday. Scattered showers start to move in Saturday morning but it won’t be all day wash out. On and off showers through the day means you do need to keep the rain gear handy but you won’t have to use it all day. No thunderstorms are expected on Saturday.

Scattered showers begin Saturday morning, mainly light with breaks in the rain later on. (WHNS)

The rain becomes widespread Saturday night so by the time we wake up Sunday, it’s soggy. Waves of heavy rain move across the area through the day, clearing out for areas outside of the mountains around 9 PM. There may be a brief switch from rain to snow along the higher elevations along the North Carolina-Tennessee border at the tail end of the system late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Heavy showers and isolated storms (Fox Carolina)

While the heavy rain is a concern, widespread flooding is unlikely. It’s been fairly dry recently so 1″-2″ of rain won’t cause too many issues. However, under heavy downpours, be aware there could be some areas of ponding, clearing out quickly. This rain is much needed with the ongoing drought issues but of course and weekend isn’t a time we like to see it.

A look at potential rain totals from this weekend's system. (WHNS)

It’s warm for a winter day with highs in the low to mid 60s in the morning and then temperatures falling through the day. Behind the front, temperatures take a big tumble to kick off the new week. Monday morning lows are in the 20s and 30s with highs in the 40s and 50s. It’s sunny for the early par of the week but temperatures settle in for a stretch of freezing mornings and cool afternoons.

Warm through Sunday then much cooler next week (Fox Carolina)

