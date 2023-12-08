First Alert Weather Day Sunday for widespread rain, storm chance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as a dynamic cold front brings widespread rain, heavy at times, and a chance for storms to the area.

A cold front is heading our way this weekend ushering in the chance for rain as early as Saturday morning. A couple rounds of scattered showers are possible starting Saturday morning, with a drier period of time during the afternoon before isolated shower chances return. Rain continues to build in Saturday night and continues into Sunday, leading to a wet day. There is also a chance for storms on Sunday, embedded within the widespread rain. Severe weather threat is very low, although cannot be completely ruled out.

Temperatures start to climb with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Friday. Above normal highs continue into the weekend as we top out in the low to mid 60s on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers are possible early Saturday, and could linger into parts of the afternoon although becoming more isolated.

Scattered showers begin Saturday morning, mainly light with breaks in the rain later on. (WHNS)

We should see light rain off and on Saturday, but no soaking rain or t-storms. The rain becomes widespread Saturday night and lasts into the day Sunday, clearing out Sunday night.

Heavy showers and isolated storms (Fox Carolina)

A few thunderstorms could possibly mix in across the Upstate, we’re closely monitoring the forecast for the potential of a severe risk. It’s warm for a winter day with highs in the upper 50s to 60s so this is a rain event for our area. Best chance for anything strong or severe will be 1-5PM. There may be a brief switch from rain to snow across the higher elevations at the tail end of the system late Sunday night.

A look at potential rain totals from this weekend's system. (WHNS)

Otherwise, after the weekend rain, dry weather prevails for most of next week with a cold start. Highs will climb slightly daily throughout next week, ranging in the 50s across the Upstate.

