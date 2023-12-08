Man accused of secret peeping at Starbucks faces additional charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C,. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police announced new charges on Friday for a man previously accused in a September incident involving hidden cameras at Starbucks.

According to a release, Wililam Mcalpin Aycock IV is now charged with two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators discovered evidence following his initial arrest.

Aycock was initially charged with two counts of felony secret peeping in connection with the Starbucks investigation before the new charges were announced Friday.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.