Man accused of secret peeping at Starbucks faces additional charges

William Aycock IV
William Aycock IV(Asheville Police Department)
By Thomas Gore
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C,. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police announced new charges on Friday for a man previously accused in a September incident involving hidden cameras at Starbucks.

According to a release, Wililam Mcalpin Aycock IV is now charged with two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators discovered evidence following his initial arrest.

Aycock was initially charged with two counts of felony secret peeping in connection with the Starbucks investigation before the new charges were announced Friday.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 2 dead in Pickens County after apparent murder-suicide
Deputies: 2 dead in Pickens County after apparent murder-suicide
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Cayden Denny, 3, is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.
‘I tried my best to save him’: Mom recalls chasing after 3-year-old before he was hit by car
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family
Calvin and Allen Dion
DA: Twins sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Asheville

Latest News

Deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Coroner identifies victim of wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Rodrickus Demale Williams II (left) and Jasean Tyrelle Waters (right).
3 teens charged in armed robbery in Oconee County, deputies say
Taking care of poinsettias
Taking care of poinsettias
Greenville County's Shop with a Cop
Greenville County's Shop with a Cop