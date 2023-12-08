Man receives $85K after Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s K-9 bit him following arrest

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One South Carolina man received a $85,000 payout after a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy commanded his canine to bite him after being detained.

On Sept. 28, 2020, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rasheed Culler where he was restrained, not resisting arrest and detained, according to a lawsuit.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy Neil McSwain then commanded his canine Agis to bite Culler.

The lawsuit states other officers failed to intervene, admonish, remove, or prevent McSwain from deploying Agis.

The actions of the officers violated Culler’s constitutional rights and the Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures.

After the incident, Culler suffered injuries, damages and losses including pain and suffering, medical bills and other noneconomic damages.

The Sheriff’s Office did nothing to further investigate this wrongdoing, did nothing to punish or correct the improper behavior of McSwain according to the lawsuit.

McSwain received insufficient training and supervision on use of canines prior to the incident.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday McSwain is no longer employed with the department.

The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid Culler $85,000 for the claim titled ‘law enforcement – civil rights’ on Oct. 30.

