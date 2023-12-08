No. 9 Clemson men’s soccer takes on No. 5 West Virginia in College Cup semifinal

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s soccer plays West Virginia in the College Cup semifinal beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and FOX Carolina is providing live updates throughout the match.

The Tigers are playing at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky. and the winner will head to the national championship game to play the winner of the other semifinal between Oregon State and No. 2 Notre Dame, which begins at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

To get here, the Tigers earned a first-round bye with a national seed after winning their fifth ACC Tournament Championship on Nov. 12. In the second round of the NCAA tournament, Clemson beat Charlotte 3-0 then went on the road to beat No. 8 New Hampshire 1-0 in the Sweet 16. That earned the Tigers their 17th trip to the Elite 8 in program history.

In the quarterfinals Saturday at Historic Riggs Field, Clemson beat Stanford 2-0 to earn the team’s 10th trip to the College Cup.

Clemson men’s soccer has won three national titles and is just a couple years removed from its most recent NCAA championship in 2021.

This year’s national championship will take place at 6 p.m. Monday.

