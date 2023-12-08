No. 9 Clemson men’s soccer takes on No. 5 West Virginia in College Cup semifinal

Clemson defenders try to take the ball from a Charlotte attacker during the Tigers' win in the...
Clemson defenders try to take the ball from a Charlotte attacker during the Tigers' win in the 2nd round of NCAA Tournament.(Sam Roberts/Freeze Frame | Charlotte 49ers Athletics)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s soccer plays West Virginia in the College Cup semifinal beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and FOX Carolina is providing live updates throughout the match.

The Tigers are playing at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky. and the winner will head to the national championship game to play the winner of the other semifinal between Oregon State and No. 2 Notre Dame, which begins at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

To get here, the Tigers earned a first-round bye with a national seed after winning their fifth ACC Tournament Championship on Nov. 12. In the second round of the NCAA tournament, Clemson beat Charlotte 3-0 then went on the road to beat No. 8 New Hampshire 1-0 in the Sweet 16. That earned the Tigers their 17th trip to the Elite 8 in program history.

In the quarterfinals Saturday at Historic Riggs Field, Clemson beat Stanford 2-0 to earn the team’s 10th trip to the College Cup.

Clemson men’s soccer has won three national titles and is just a couple years removed from its most recent NCAA championship in 2021.

This year’s national championship will take place at 6 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 2 dead in Pickens County after apparent murder-suicide
Deputies: 2 dead in Pickens County after apparent murder-suicide
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Cayden Denny, 3, is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.
‘I tried my best to save him’: Mom recalls chasing after 3-year-old before he was hit by car
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family
Deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Coroner identifies victim of wrong-way crash in Mauldin

Latest News

Clemson stars Day Harris and Amari Robinson share a laugh after they open ACC play with a big...
Clemson women’s basketball dismantles Duke in ACC opener
Clemson stars Day Harris and Amari Robinson share a laugh after they open ACC play with a big...
Clemson Women's Basketball dismantles Duke in ACC opener
Dodge//SRT and Mopar partner with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) to compete in the 2022 National...
Leah Pruett to start family with Tony Stewart, who will drive her NHRA Top Fuel dragster in 2024
Casey Manning discusses why superfan Gamecock Jesus, who passed away after a battle with...
Former USC basketball player talks about legacy of 'Gamecock Jesus'