No injuries reported after horse gets away from carriage in downtown Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Fountain Inn officials confirmed that no injuries were reported Thursday night after a horse-drawn carriage ride ended abruptly in the downtown area.

Officials said during one of the rides, an issue with the carriage caused the horse to get away from it.

According to officials, the horse ran about two or three blocks before it stopped, and handlers were able to catch it.

Officials confirmed that no injuries or property damage were reported following the event. They added that the horse appeared to be fine as well.

The carriage rides are a part of the city’s Christmas Inn Our Town events. Officials stated that crews inspected the carriages following the incident and plan to continue the rides on December 8.

