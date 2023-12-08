Spartanburg woman sentenced nearly 2 years after deadly DUI on Christmas Eve

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Spartanburg woman was recently sentenced for a DUI crash that killed one person and injured another on Christmas Eve in 2021.

Officials said 38-year-old Lyndsey Stanton pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily injury.

According to officials, the crash happened on Christmas Eve in 2021 along Nazareth Road when Stanton crossed the center line of the two-lane road and hit the victim’s car head-on. The victim, Sara Ann Fernandez, passed away at the scene, and her grandchild was airlifted to Prisma Health in Greenville for treatment.

Following the crash, crews took Stanton to Spartanburg Regional Medical Cente,r where they determined that she was under the influence of something. A blood test taken at the hospital showed that she had a blood alcohol level of .134, and another blood sample tested by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) revealed that she had THC, Xanax, and Klonopin in her system. Officials added that 13 grams of methamphetamines were also found inside her car.

“This was a completely preventable crime.” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “Driving under the influence doesn’t just affect the driver – it puts everyone on the road at risk, and sometimes it ends in a horrible loss as it did on Christmas Eve in 2021.”

Stanton was sentenced to 16 years in prison, followed by five years on probation, with the first year of probation being on home detention. She must also pay $15,200 in fines for the charges.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.