‘A true blue Cavalier’ winningest coach in Dorman girls basketball history passes away
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Six announced that Valorie Whiteside, the winningest girls basketball coach in Dorman history, recently passed away.
The district announced the former coach’s passing in a message shared on social media Friday afternoon.
Dorman High School Athletics also shared a message saying “We are deeply saddened to hear that former Dorman Girls Head Basketball Coach Valorie Whiteside passed away this morning.”
