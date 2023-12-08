‘A true blue Cavalier’ winningest coach in Dorman girls basketball history passes away

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Six announced that Valorie Whiteside, the winningest girls basketball coach in Dorman history, recently passed away.

The district announced the former coach’s passing in a message shared on social media Friday afternoon.

Dorman High School Athletics also shared a message saying “We are deeply saddened to hear that former Dorman Girls Head Basketball Coach Valorie Whiteside passed away this morning.”

