Upstate church to sell Christmas trees to help boy fighting brain tumor

FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A church in Greer is selling Christmas trees to help a little boy fighting a brain tumor.

The O’Neal Church of God is hosting the “Buy A Tree, Change A Life” effort to raise money to go towards 5-year-old Crew Camp of Seneca.

According to Crew’s family, he was diagnosed in 2020 with an inoperable brain tumor in his brain stem and it has grown in size in a short amount of time. What started out as the size of a pea has tripled in size.

Crew is undergoing experimental treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Doctors say the surgery is dangerous but the family remains hopeful.

“He’s taught me to live every day to the fullest,” says Crew’s older sister Natalie. “He’s so brave and so strong.”

The Frasier firs sold at the church, located at 1772 Memorial Ext. in Greer, are $50 to $95 that range from five foot to eight foot.

All proceeds raised in this effort will go to Crew’s family.

“We’re gonna make this the best Christmas we can for him,” says Pastor Drew McElrath. “He deserves it.”

Anyone who would like to donate can click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe.

