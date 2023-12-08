Upstate community celebrates first night of Chanukah

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jewish community in the Upstate celebrated the first night of Chanukah with a car parade through downtown Greenville and a menorah lighting at Ice on Main.

“It’s something that people see. People feel the message of joy even more and the message of lighting bringing it out to the streets,” said Rabbi Leibel Kesselman.

Kesselman organized the car parade, which spanned from East North Street to the heart of downtown Greenville along Main Street. After the parade, the annual Chanukah on Ice event took place, where people ate latkes and doughnuts, skated on the ice, and then lit an ice sculpture menorah.

“Being able to celebrate things in common, things that we all love and fight through the rough times and have great times during the holidays,” said Gabriel DeAngelis, who lives in Simpsonville.

With the war between Israel and Hamas still continuing across the world, Kesselman wanted to do something in the Upstate to share the spirit of Chanukah with the community.

“The story of Chanukah, that good will always prevail, and light always outshines darkness,” said Kesselman.

