Woman charged after multiple items taken from Spartanburg Co. construction sites

Aidee Nolasco
Aidee Nolasco(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was recently taken into custody after a variety of items were taken from construction sites in the area.

Deputies said the situation began on December 1 when someone saw multiple people taking a new stove out of a house that was under construction and loading it onto a truck.

According to deputies, they investigated the report, which led them to a residence along Lamar Street. They added that they talked to the homeowner, 41-year-old Aidee Del Carmen Nolasco, and got consent to search the property, where they found a truck that matched the description of the one used to take the stove.

Deputies continued to search the property and allegedly found the stolen stoves along with multiple items that they believed were also taken from the victims.

In total, deputies recovered the following items from the suspect.

  • Two General Electric brand stoves
  • One french door
  • Two decorative columns
  • One General Electric brand microwave
  • One General Electric brand dishwasher
  • 15 Kwikset brand LED lights
  • 12 Kwikset brand door handles
  • 12 Kwikset brand door deadbolts
  • 12 Kwikset brand door knobs

Deputies explained that the items were worth over $5000 in total and reportedly came from three neighborhoods under construction by Ryan Homes in the Reidville and Woodruff areas.

Following the search, Nolasco was taken into custody and charged with four counts of receiving stolen goods.

Deputies are still searching for anyone else involved in the alleged thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

