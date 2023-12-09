85-year-old dies after crash in Greenwood Co.

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, the incident occurred at around 1:25 a.m. at the intersection of US 25 Bypass and W. Laurel Avenue.

Officials said the victim’s vehicle entered the intersection where it was hit on the driver’s side by a pickup truck.

The 85-year-old was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The coroner identified the victim as David R. Rearden.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Coroner identifies victim of wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Aidee Nolasco
Woman charged after multiple items taken from Spartanburg Co. construction sites
Christmas Tree
Upstate cities reschedule, cancel holiday events due to rain threat
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Rodrickus Demale Williams II (left) and Jasean Tyrelle Waters (right).
3 teens charged in armed robbery in Oconee County, deputies say

Latest News

Furman post game press conference
Clemson Head Coach Mike Noonan compares this year's team to his team that won the 2021...
Clemson men’s soccer advances to College Cup national championship
Chirstopher Chandler and Jeffrey Boyd
Former band director in Madison Co. among 2 charged with sex crimes
Spartanburg Woman sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Spartanburg Woman sentenced in fatal DUI crash