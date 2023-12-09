85-year-old dies after crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, the incident occurred at around 1:25 a.m. at the intersection of US 25 Bypass and W. Laurel Avenue.

Officials said the victim’s vehicle entered the intersection where it was hit on the driver’s side by a pickup truck.

The 85-year-old was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The coroner identified the victim as David R. Rearden.

