Clemson’s Ousmane Sylla named United Soccer Coaches All-American

Clemson men's soccer celebrates a victory during the 2023 season.
Clemson men's soccer celebrates a victory during the 2023 season.(Clemson Men's Soccer via Twitter)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) - For the first time in his career, Ousmane Sylla earned All-America honors, it was announced today by the United Soccer Coaches organization. The Dakar, Senegal, native earned a spot on the First Team, as voted on by the organization.

Sylla is the 37th Tiger in program history (44th total) to earn All-America honors and first since 2021.

The senior adds to his many recognitions this season, already having been named an All-ACC First Team performer, the ACC Tournament MVP and First Team All-South Region. Earlier this week, he was named First-Team All-South Region and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

Sylla has led the Tigers offensively this season, with 12 goals and 10 assists on the year. He ranks in the top 50 in Division I in eight categories, including being ranked fifth in the country in total points (34).

To view the full All-American list, click here. This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, January, 13, 2024 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

