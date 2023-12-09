Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Dollar General located at 1249 E. Butler Road at around noon.

Deputies learned that a man entered the store with a handgun and wearing a mask.

Official said the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash driving a dark burgundy sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

