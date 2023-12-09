Even in Your Wildest Dreams, USC to hold Taylor Swift Class

Taylor Swift class to be offered at University of South Carolina.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at USC can fill a blank space in their schedules soon with a unique class from the Department of Sports and Entertainment.

Its dedicated to all things Taylor Swift! Specifically, the pop sensation’s music, ticket sales, and her Eras tour.

But its not just making friendship bracelets and listening to your favorite hits. Its a way for students to learn about industry standards, brand management, and merchandising.

Joining us today is Katherine Blanton who is teaching the class “Life is Just a Classroom: Taylor’s Version.”

