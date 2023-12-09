Former band director in Madison Co. among 2 charged with sex crimes

Chirstopher Chandler and Jeffrey Boyd
Chirstopher Chandler and Jeffrey Boyd(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that two men were recently charged following unrelated situations involving alleged sex crimes.

Deputies said one of the suspects, Christopher Chandler, was recently taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a student. According to deputies, Chandler is a former band director who used to work for the Madison County School System. Deputies added that they worked with district officials to investigate the situation.

Deputies stated that the second suspect, Jeffrey Boyd, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Deputies confirmed that Boyd is a former bus driver.

Both suspects were booked into the detention center, where Chandler received a $200,000 secured bond, and Boyd received a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies said they are still investigating this situation and that more charges could be coming. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Coroner identifies victim of wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Aidee Nolasco
Woman charged after multiple items taken from Spartanburg Co. construction sites
Christmas Tree
Upstate cities reschedule, cancel holiday events due to rain threat
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas...
‘The most horrible way a mother could find her child’: Woman talks about finding 16-year-old daughter slain

Latest News

Clemson Head Coach Mike Noonan compares this year's team to his team that won the 2021...
Clemson men’s soccer advances to College Cup national championship
Spartanburg Woman sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Spartanburg Woman sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Cherokee County Detention Center officer arrested
Cherokee County Detention Center officer arrested
Money management
Discussing money management tips for the holidays