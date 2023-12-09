Former band director in Madison Co. among 2 charged with sex crimes

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that two men were recently charged following unrelated situations involving alleged sex crimes.

Deputies said one of the suspects, Christopher Chandler, was recently taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a student. According to deputies, Chandler is a former band director who used to work for the Madison County School System. Deputies added that they worked with district officials to investigate the situation.

Deputies stated that the second suspect, Jeffrey Boyd, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Deputies confirmed that Boyd is a former bus driver.

Both suspects were booked into the detention center, where Chandler received a $200,000 secured bond, and Boyd received a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies said they are still investigating this situation and that more charges could be coming. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

