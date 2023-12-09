Furman travels to Montana for FCS Quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) - Coming off its 26-7 FCS second round playoff victory over Chattanooga on Saturday, Southern Conference champion and No. 7 seed Furman (10-2) advances into the playoff quarterfinals to face Big Sky Conference champion and No. 2 seed Montana (11-1) this Friday in a 9:00 p.m. ET clash (7:00 MT) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont.

The winner of the ESPN2 televised contest will advance into the semifinal round to face the winner of the South Dakota vs. North Dakota State quarterfinal.

Furman’s 26-7 win over Chattanooga in Saturday FCS second round playoff action advanced the Paladins into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005 and 10th time in the Paladins’ playoff history. Furman posted a 24-20 road win over Richmond in 2005 in its last quarterfinal round contest and sports a 7-3 overall record in its 10 final eight round matchups.

Furman’s appearance in this year’s FCS Playoff is the 20th in program history — tops among current Southern Conference schools — and fourth under head coach Clay Hendrix (2017, ‘19, ‘22, ‘23).

Furman owns a 21-18 all-time playoff record, which includes a 13-7 mark in Greenville, 7-9 road worksheet, and 1-2 ledger at neutral sites. The Paladins have appeared in three national championship games (1985, ‘88, ‘01) and won the 1988 national championship (13-2) — the first Southern Conference school and first private school to accomplish the feat.

