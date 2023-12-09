Montana Outlasts Furman In Overtime In FCS Quarterfinals

Missoula, Mont. (Furman Athletics) – Clifton McDowell connected with Keelan White on a 13-yard touchdown pass in overtime to help No. 2 seed Montana edge No. 7 seed Furman, 35-28, on Friday night in the FCS Playoff Quarterfinals at Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont.

The Grizzlies (12-1) advance to the semifinal round next weekend and will face the winner of Saturday’s North Dakota State at South Dakota match-up. Southern Conference champion Furman finishes its season with a 10-3 record.

On a second-and-11 play from Furman’s 13 yard line, McDowell fired a pass into a tight window to hit White with the go-ahead score down the left seam on the first possession of overtime. After stuffing the Paladins for a loss of five on the opening play of Furman’s drive, Montana forced back-to-back incompletions before quarterback Tyler Huff’s fourth down throw to Kyndel Dean along the right sideline fell incomplete to end the game.

Down 20-14 at the half, Furman had grabbed the lead late in the third quarter. Micah Robinson picked off a McDowell pass and raced 34 yards to the Montana 19 before Dominic Roberto cashed in the turnover with a one-yard plunge three plays later to give the Paladins a 21-20 advantage.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Montana’s Junior Bergen, who had already returned the game’s opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, took Ryan Leavy’s punt and raced 59 yards down the left sideline to give the Grizzlies the lead. Sawyer Racanelli hauled in McDowell’s two-point conversion pass to up the Montana advantage to 28-21 with 9:40 to go.

After being stopped on its next two possessions, Furman got the ball back at its own 43-yard line with 1:37 left and no timeouts. Four pass completions by Huff and a pass interference call helped the Paladins march to the Montana 19, but Furman faced fourth-and-10 with 19 seconds remaining. With a blitzing linebacker in his face Huff floated a pass towards the back of the endzone and tight end Mason Pline leaped to secure the touchdown catch with 13 seconds on the clock. Following a five-yard penalty against the Paladins who were set to attempt a two-point conversion, Ian Williams booted through the extra point to force overtime.

In a game marked by outstanding play from both defenses, Montana limited the Paladins to just 282 yards and 15 first downs. Furman was forced to punt 12 times and converted on only 4-of-21 third down attempts. The Paladins held the Grizzlies to 356 yards, including limiting Montana’s heralded rushing attack to only 148 yards on 44 carries.

McDowell went 17-of-31 through the air for 208 yards, a touchdown, and one interception while White caught five passes for 91 yards and a score. Huff passed for 188 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 71 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown dash in the first quarter. Pline finished with nine catches for 78 yards and the game-tying score in the final minute of regulation.

Evan DiMaggio led Furman’s impressive defensive performance with a team-high 15 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and a sack.

