South Carolina men’s hoops fends off East Carolina, 68-62

GREENVILLE, N.C. (South Carolina Athletics) - Meechie Johnson and Myles Stute scored 15 points apiece and South Carolina held on to beat East Carolina 68-62 on Saturday.

B.J. Mack added 13 points for the Gamecocks (8-1) which shot 43.8% (21 for 48 overall). Johnson, Stute and Mack combined to make 14 of the team’s 21-made baskets.

RJ Felton scored 15 points, Ezra Ausar and Bobby Pettiford Jr. scored 14 points apiece and Brandon Johnson 10 for East Carolina (6-4).

Mack’s 3-pointer with 1:22 left gave South Carolina a 62-60 lead and it never trailed again. Pettiford tied it after an ECU timeout before Mack made 1 of 2 foul shots with 37 seconds left for a 63-62 advantage. On its next possession, Ausar lost control of the ball underneath the basket and it went out of bounds. Ta’Lon Cooper made 1 of 2 fouls shots on South Carolina’s next possession for a two-point lead. ECU’s Pettiford turned it over on the Pirates next possession and Davis sank two foul shots with four seconds left for the final margin.

East Carolina rallied from a 35-28 halftime deficit and outscored the Gamecocks 12-3 and took its first lead at 40-38 on Ausar’s soft layin in the lane.

The Gamecocks turned an 11-10 lead into a 23-12 margin with 3-pointers coming from Davis, two from Cooper and Morris Ugusuk with each make off an assist as South Carolina worked the ball around the perimeter to counter the Pirates’ 2/3 zone.

East Carolina responded with a 12-3 run pushing the pace to get within 26-24 with 3:27 before halftime, but South Carolina outscored the Pirates 9-4 and went to intermission up 35-28.

Saturday marked the first time the Pirates had welcomed a Southeastern Conference opponent to Minges Coliseum since 2002 when ECU beat Ole Miss, 65-58.

The Gamecocks hadn’t visited Minges Coliseum since Jan. 13, 1988, when South Carolina defeated ECU 78-51. The Pirates now are 2/3 in home games against South Carolina.

KEY STAT

South Carolina made their final five free throws over the last 18 seconds to secure their eighth victory of the season. Graduate guard Ta’Lon Cooper went (3-for-3) and sophomore guard Zachary Davis went (2-for-2) over the final five seconds.

NOTABLES

Junior guards Meechie Johnson and Myles Stute each had 15 points, leading the Gamecocks in scoring. The duo shot a combined 58.8 percent (10-for-17) from the field, including four triples. It marks Johnson’s eighth double-figure scoring game of the year and Stute’s sixth of the season.

Johnson scored 13 of his 15 points in the final 14:13 of the second half.

Carolina is 6-0 this season in games where Stute scores in double figures.

Three Gamecocks scored in double figures: Johnson (15), Stute (15), and B.J. Mack (13). Mack also led Carolina with eight rebounds, his third game this season leading the team in rebounding.

Junior guard Jacobi Wright led the Garnet and Black with three assists to just one turnover.

The win marks Lamont Paris’s first career win over ECU and the first for the Gamecocks in Greenville since a 78-51 win on Jan. 13, 1988.

The victory also marks Carolina’s first true road win of the season. Carolina’s first true road game was earlier this week at in-state rival No. 20/24 Clemson to a sold-out, 9,000-person crowd at Littlejohn Coliseum.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks (8-1) are off from games during the week before getting back on the court against Charleston Southern (3-5) at home on Saturday, Dec. 16. It’ll be a doubleheader with the top-ranked women’s team playing first against Presbyterian, followed by the Gamecocks and Bucs at 6 p.m. Dave Weinstein and John Williams will be on the call for SEC Network+.

