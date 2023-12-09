VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home, a beloved Atlanta landmark, was spared from disaster Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Several fast-acting bystanders, including two tourists from Utah and two off-duty NYPD officers, stopped a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly pouring gasoline on the home at 501 Auburn Ave. A video shows the New York officers holding her down on the ground until Atlanta police could arrive.

“Their quick action saved the jewel of our city, something very important to Atlanta,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property. Her motive is unknown. Police said she was taken to Grady Detention Center for evaluation and will later be transferred to jail.

Bystander Zach Kempf grabbed his cell phone and recorded the woman pouring liquid from a red can on the home’s front porch. Then he saw her step off the porch and pick up a lighter, he said.

“I stood at the stairs and said, ‘You can’t do this,’ and blocked her for about a minute,” Kempf said.

She then walked down the street, he said, at which point the New York City officers followed her and detained her.

Batallion Chief Jerry DeBerry with Atlanta’s fire department said the witnesses were at the right place at the right time.

“If the witnesses hadn’t been here and interrupted what she was doing, I mean, it could’ve been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames,” he said.

Firefighters and a hazardous materials crew scrubbed the house down after the incident.

On Friday, less than 24-hours after the close call, visitors were relieved that the historic site was still standing.

“From one perspective it’s just a house, but it’s a house that tells a story,” said Jim Moore, who was visiting with his wife Phyllis from Tennessee.

They both work at the historic home of former President James K. Polk and fully understand the importance of sites that teach the nation’s important history.

“To still have this house here to share the story about it, to think of something like that being jeopardized where it’s maybe not here for down the road for other people to see and really embrace and feel this story, I shudder to think,” said Moore.

The King Center released the following statement:

Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property. Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement. We thank the Atlanta Police Department, Atlanta Fire Department, the National Parks Service and Mayor Andre Dickens for leading the efforts to ensure the safety of our cherished national landmark and its adjacent neighbors. Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act.

The 128-year-old home, which was acquired by the National Park Service (NPS) in 2018, has been closed to the public since late November. The historic site is set to undergo major renovations and reopen in November 2025.

“I just was just horrified when I saw it,” said the MLK Historic Site’s National Parks Service Superintendent Judy Forte. “If those heroes had not done what they did, that place would not be here today. So we’re so grateful that they intervened and saw it important enough that they take the action that took.”

Because the historic site is under NPS, a federal agency, there’s the possibility that Henderson could face federal charges in addition to the state charges she already faces.

While NPS rangers consistently patrol the area on foot in addition to patrols by Atlanta Police, both agencies will be paying special attention to the site for the foreseeable future and will work together, Forte said, on a better plan to secure the site.

