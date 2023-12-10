Child, 2 adults confirmed dead from tornado in Montgomery Co.

Clarksville mayor declares a state of emergency and issues city-wide curfew.
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Tornado damage in Clarksville(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County officials reported that three people have died as a result of a tornado, including one child during Saturday’s storms.

Additionally, 23 people were injured and received treatment at local hospitals.

In response to the catastrophic damage left behind by the storm, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts declared a State of Emergency and a Public Curfew for the city.

“I am declaring the City of Clarksville to be under a  State of Emergency,” Mayor Pitts announced. “In furtherance of the State of Emergency, I find it is necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the community to place the City under a Curfew for tonight (12/9) and tomorrow night (12/10) beginning at 9 p.m.”

Emergency crews continue to search for stranded people as several areas in the Clarksville and Montgomery County area had homes flattened after a confirmed tornado passed through on Saturday evening.

Previous Coverage
Montgomery County EMA reports injuries, flattened homes after confirmed tornado

People were reportedly trapped inside homes after the tornado.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

