Clemson remains undefeated with 74-66 win over TCU

By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TORONTO, ON. CANADA (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s basketball improved to 9-0 after heading to Toronto, Canada and defeating TCU 74-66 on Saturday.

Guard Joe Girard III led the Tigers with 21 points. Center PJ Hall added 17 points and 6 rebounds while forward Ian Schieffelin went for 14 points and 9 rebounds, 7 of which were offensive rebounds.

The Tigers have a week off before trying to start the season 10-0 at Memphis on Saturday, Dec. 16.

