Coroner: 3 dead following 4-vehicle crash on I-85S in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to a deadly crash involving four vehicles on I-85 on Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened near mile marker 51 southbound.

The coroner said three people died as a result.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash is causing some delays on I-85 southbound.

As of 8:22 a.m., all lanes are blocked.

