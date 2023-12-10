First Alert Weather Day remains for heavy rain and possible Sunday storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain returns overnight with possible storms, continues through Sunday.

This evening will be marked by a lull in the rain following the wet start to our Saturday. Spotty drizzle and patchy fog will be possible, and we could pick up a stray light shower or two as temperatures hover in the 50s. Rain will begin to pick back up after 11:00 PM as a warm front lifts northward across the region. This will be the kickoff to periods of rain that will continue all the way through our First Alert Weather Day on Sunday.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 AM Sunday (WHNS)

The rain will be heavy at times before daybreak thanks to a fetch of moisture tracking north behind the warm front. At the same time, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms tracking through Tennessee and Alabama will head east. The storms are expected to weaken by the time they roll into our area after 3:00 AM, but an isolated severe storm with damaging winds will be possible any time before 7:00 AM. Temperatures will gradually climb toward the middle and upper 50s by sunrise.

Severe Weather Outlook, Tonight (WHNS)

Regardless of storms, Sunday will begin with widespread moderate to heavy rain in the morning. If you have early plans, be ready to break out the rain gear and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Ponding on the roads will be possible, but flooding should be kept to a minimum thanks to our ongoing drought.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Sunday (WHNS)

We’ll enter a brief lull in rain coverage around lunchtime, followed by a final wave of widespread rain during the afternoon. The rain will come with another chance for isolated severe thunderstorms between noon and 4:00 PM as a cold front begins to sweep through the region. Storms could produce damaging winds in addition to torrential rain, so make sure to stay weather aware. Rain and any storms will move out after 8:00 PM.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

While the wet weather will be problematic for weekend plans, it will be great for our drought. Most of us are poised to pick up anywhere from 1″-2″ of rain by the time things wrap up on Sunday evening.

Rainfall totals, ending 11:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

