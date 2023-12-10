Simpsonville church baptizes 141 people in one Sunday

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Baptist Church in Simpsonville baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3 after a one-month evangelistic teaching series on church ordinances.

“We have never seen anything like this in our church,” Senior Pastor Wayne Bray told Baptist Press. “To think that 141 people followed the Lord in baptism is truly unimaginable for me. I feel so blessed to be the pastor of Upstate Church.”

Membership has grown by more than 57 percent at the six-site Multisite Upstate Church over the past decade, according to the Annual Church Profile. In addition to three sites in Simpsonville, campuses are in Anderson, Greenville and Mauldin; and there are plans for an additional site in Laurens via merger with Hillcrest Baptist Church, where four of the 141 baptisms were conducted.

“Our hope was to have someone scheduled for baptism in every service on every campus. By Friday, Dec. 1, we already had 86 baptisms scheduled across all our campuses,” Bray said. “This was overwhelming, but it gave us even more confidence to preach the Gospel on Sunday, expecting the Holy Spirit to move.”

