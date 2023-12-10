Williams’ career day paces Furman to victory over Bob Jones, 100-58

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) - Junior Alex Williams poured in a career-high 31 points and JP Pegues added 21 points and a career-best 12 assists to pace Furman to a 100-58 victory over Bob Jones in non-conference men’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

Williams, who also grabbed eight rebounds, connected on 12-of-19 shots, including 6-of-12 from three-point range, to shatter his previous career-high of 20 points. Pegues drained 5-of-11 three-point tries en route to his first career double-double while PJay Smith Jr. finished with 18 points on 5-of-14 shooting from long range.

The Paladins raced out to a 28-8 lead and carried a 47-25 advantage into halftime. A 28-6 Paladin run midway through the second half extended the margin to 88-43 on Williams’ layup with 5:52 remaining and Furman pushed its lead to as many as 46 points before settling for the 42-point victory. Furman feasted on 18 Bruin turnovers that led to 32 points.

The Paladins, who managed a 52-25 rebounding margin and scored 17 second-chance points on 19 offensive boards, dished out 33 assists, the second highest team total in school history. Carter Whitt joined Pegues in double digits and matched his career-high with 10 assists.

Tyrese Hughey, meanwhile, grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds. Bob Jones shot just 39% from the field and attempted only two free throws as Furman was whistled for just three fouls. Devin Pope led the Bruins with 16 points and Garrick Kennedy added 11. Furman shot 49% from the floor and converted on 7-of-8 trips to the foul line.

The Paladins (5-5) are back in action on Thursday, December 14, when they travel to New Orleans, La., to face the Tulane Green Wave before concluding non-conference play at Timmons Arena versus Presbyterian (Dec. 19) and Anderson (Dec. 30).

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.