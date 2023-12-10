Williams’ career day paces Furman to victory over Bob Jones, 100-58

Furman guard Marcus Foster (5) goes up to shoot in front of Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0)...
Furman guard Marcus Foster (5) goes up to shoot in front of Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Furman Athletics
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) - Junior Alex Williams poured in a career-high 31 points and JP Pegues added 21 points and a career-best 12 assists to pace Furman to a 100-58 victory over Bob Jones in non-conference men’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena. 

Williams, who also grabbed eight rebounds, connected on 12-of-19 shots, including 6-of-12 from three-point range, to shatter his previous career-high of 20 points. Pegues drained 5-of-11 three-point tries en route to his first career double-double while PJay Smith Jr. finished with 18 points on 5-of-14 shooting from long range. 

The Paladins raced out to a 28-8 lead and carried a 47-25 advantage into halftime. A 28-6 Paladin run midway through the second half extended the margin to 88-43 on Williams’ layup with 5:52 remaining and Furman pushed its lead to as many as 46 points before settling for the 42-point victory. Furman feasted on 18 Bruin turnovers that led to 32 points.

The Paladins, who managed a 52-25 rebounding margin and scored 17 second-chance points on 19 offensive boards, dished out 33 assists, the second highest team total in school history. Carter Whitt joined Pegues in double digits and matched his career-high with 10 assists.

Tyrese Hughey, meanwhile, grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds.  Bob Jones shot just 39% from the field and attempted only two free throws as Furman was whistled for just three fouls. Devin Pope led the Bruins with 16 points and Garrick Kennedy added 11. Furman shot 49% from the floor and converted on 7-of-8 trips to the foul line. 

The Paladins (5-5) are back in action on Thursday, December 14, when they travel to New Orleans, La., to face the Tulane Green Wave before concluding non-conference play at Timmons Arena versus Presbyterian (Dec. 19) and Anderson (Dec. 30).

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Coroner identifies victim of wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Driver crashes into two vehicles trying to flee deputies, killing 85-year-old, officials say
Christmas Tree
Upstate cities reschedule, cancel holiday events due to rain threat
Aidee Nolasco
Woman charged after multiple items taken from Spartanburg Co. construction sites

Latest News

Clemson guard Joseph Girard III (11) battles Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson (2) for the ball...
Clemson remains undefeated with 74-66 win over TCU
FILE - South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson dribbles the ball during the second half of the...
South Carolina men’s hoops fends off East Carolina, 68-62
Furman post game press conference
Furman head coach Clay Hendrix watches his team from the sidelines during the first half of an...
Montana Outlasts Furman In Overtime In FCS Quarterfinals